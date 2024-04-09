REGINA
    • Man arrested following alleged shooting in Estevan Monday night

    Police in Estevan say a male suspect is now in custody following a shooting incident in the city Monday night.

    According to posts on X from Estevan police, officers were called to the1700 block of 3rd Street Monday night after reports of gun shots.

    Police were able to isolate the suspect inside a residence on 3rd Street, with the area blocked between 18th Avenue and 16th Avenue, police said.

    Officers said the suspect was then arrested shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

    Both Regina and Weyburn police assisted Estevan officers, a post on X said.

    No other details have been released at this time.

