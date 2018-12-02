

CTV Regina





A man crashed into a police vehicle and then took off on foot after he was pulled over by police.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, police tried to stop a vehicle in the 400 block of Lorne Street. The suspect stopped, but when the officers got out of their vehicle to talk to the man, he accelerating quickly and drove away. While trying to evade the officers, he crashed into the unoccupied police vehicle, according to a news release.

The suspect drove a short distance from the scene before getting out of his vehicle and taking off on foot. Police quickly caught up with the man and arrested him near 9th Avenue North and Lorne Street.

After searching the suspect and his vehicle, police found a large amount of cocaine, crystal meth and marijuana.

The suspect has been charged with a hit and run, evading police and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He will appear in court on Monday.