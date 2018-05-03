

CTV Regina





The man credited with establishing Lang’s Café has died suddenly, according to an online obituary.

The café burned to the ground in a massive blaze on April 4.

Minh Van Tran passed away on April 30 at the age of 59. The obituary says Tran opened Lang’s Café with his father more than 30 years ago.

There will be a funeral service for Tran on May 3 at the Victoria Avenue Funeral Home at 7:30 p.m.