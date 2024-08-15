Man charged after commanding dog to attack Regina police during traffic stop
A 29-year-old man who commanded his dog to attack Regina police causing multiple injuries during a traffic stop, is facing a handful of charges including assault of a police officer with a weapon.
According to a Regina police news release, officers were conducting a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Dorothy Street around 10:30 Wednesday morning on an individual with outstanding warrants when the suspect exited his vehicle with a dog and commanded it to attack.
The suspect then fled the scene, police said.
As a K9 officer and police dog were attempting to apprehend the suspect he commanded his dog to attack again. Police said as a result the dog made contact with the K9 unit dog in the neck and shoulder area.
“Due to the aggressive nature of the dog and to protect from further injury, OC spray was deployed on the dog but did not break up the altercation. The officer then deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) commonly known as a Taser, which was successful in breaking up the altercation," the release said.
During the arrest one officer sustained a broken wrist, the Regina police dog was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
The suspect’s dog also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was seized by Animal Control, police said.
The 29-year-old man faces five charges in total – assault of a police officer with a weapon, resisting a peace officer, identity fraud – possession of an identity document, assault with intent to resist arrest and injuring a law enforcement animal.
The accused makes his first court appearance on Thursday morning, Regina police said.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly half of Canadians say rising prices make it harder to cover daily expenses
Nearly half, or 45 per cent, of Canadians say rising prices are 'greatly impacting' their ability to meet day-to-day expenses, which is 12 percentage points higher than two years ago, according to a Statistics Canada study.
What do Canadians really think about Kamala Harris? Results of a just-released poll
A new Angus Reid survey says two-thirds of Canadians hold a favourable view of Kamala Harris, and half say they are "hopeful" at the prospect of the Democratic presumptive nominee winning the U.S. presidential election in November.
opinion Are RRSPs worth it? The benefits and pitfalls of the popular retirement savings plan
While the RRSP as a retirement vehicle has obvious benefits, they also come with pitfalls that can affect your long-term financial health. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how RRSPs work and outlines some of their drawbacks.
What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits
With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.
Katy Perry in hot water over Ibiza beach video shoot
Frolicking on a Spanish beach in her new music video 'Lifetimes' may put U.S. pop star Katy Perry in hot water after authorities launched an inquest into the allegedly unauthorized Ibiza shoot.
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
Rare shark tooth fossil unearthed in southern Manitoba
Sea life swept across what is now the Prairies and the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre is learning of a new creature that once swam in this region.
Former Conservative MP, cabinet minister Chuck Strahl dies
Former Conservative MP and cabinet minister Chuck Strahl has died at the age of 67.
2 French fighter pilots die after colliding with another warplane during training
Two fighter jet pilots were killed after their Rafale warplane collided with another and crashed in northeastern France, according to the French military. The pilot of the other jet ejected and suffered minor injuries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
-
Greg Fertuck is appealing for another chance to prove he didn't murder his wife
A Saskatchewan man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife is appealing for a new trial with a judge and jury.
-
'It needed to be maintenance free': Artificial turf a growing trend in Saskatoon
There appears to be a turf war happening across Saskatoon with more people opting for artificial turf over traditional grass. One local company is seeing a significant increase in demand for this synthetic alternative.
Winnipeg
-
'Very, very, lucky to be alive': Machete attack victim in Winnipeg doing well post-surgery, says sister
A 15-year-old Winnipeg boy is doing well after undergoing surgery to repair injuries he sustained in an alleged beating and machete attack.
-
More enforcement, consequences called for with threat of 7-Eleven closures
There are growing calls for more to be done with retail theft as 10 7-Eleven stores could close.
-
Wildfire forces Manitoba community to evacuate
A northern Manitoba community has been forced to evacuate due to the threat of a wildfire.
Edmonton
-
'Long haul': Sense of community key as Jasper rebuilds, former Slave Lake mayor says
The former mayor of a northern Alberta town ravaged by wildfire more than a decade ago says community ties will be key as Jasper, Alta., recovers from the blaze that swept through last month.
-
City council, administration wrestle with potential double-digit tax hike for 2025
If you thought this year's 8.9-per-cent property tax increase was steep, wait until you see the numbers Edmonton city council and administration are batting around for 2025.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke lingers for a few more days
Wildfire smoke that blew into the Edmonton area from the northwest on Thursday looks like it could be stuck in the Edmonton area through the weekend.
Calgary
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary amid wildfire smoke
An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Aug 16-18)
Ten things to do with your family this weekend.
-
'Long haul': Sense of community key as Jasper rebuilds, former Slave Lake mayor says
The former mayor of a northern Alberta town ravaged by wildfire more than a decade ago says community ties will be key as Jasper, Alta., recovers from the blaze that swept through last month.
Lethbridge
-
Grandparent scam returns to southern Alberta communities
The grandparent scam is making the rounds again in southern Alberta.
-
Retired Lethbridge professor Joe Rasmussen has new species of aquatic parasite named after him
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
-
Drumheller couple plans to golf, camp after winning $100K on lottery
A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.
Toronto
-
Have a new driver in your home? Here are some of the safest and most reliable used cars to buy
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
-
Why it took nearly a year to link multiple Listeria cases to some plant-based milks
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it was only after multiple Listeria cases emerged in Ontario in June that it recognized a broader outbreak that had started back in August 2023.
-
Police to provide update on investigation into Toronto street gang
Toronto police are set to provide details on an interprovincial guns and drugs investigation targeting a Toronto street gang.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's new non-police crisis line begins operating in Centretown today: Here's what you need to know
A pilot project to provide teams of social workers who can respond to mental health and substance use crises begins operating today.
-
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa hospital ERs
Three Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest wait times for a first assessment in an emergency room in June.
-
Ottawa school bus authority short 28 drivers ahead of new school year
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says with just over two weeks left until the start of classes at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board, operators need to hire 28 new bus drivers.
Montreal
-
Dramatic rescue in Harrington, Que. as couple becomes trapped in flooded roadway
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
-
'Some plots are completely flooded': Quebec farms hit hard by rainfall
Not only were many homes in Southern Quebec hit with unfortunate floods, but last week's torrential downpour also devastated many farms.
-
Dorval Tunnel temporarily reopens, will close for the weekend
The Dorval Tunnel on Highway 13 in Montreal's West Island is reopened to traffic after being closed for several days due to flooding.
Vancouver
-
Weaponizing the integrity commissioner? New insight into Vancouver political infighting
Vancouver city hall is at the centre of political infighting – again. This time, over text messages between current and former ABC party members and a non-profit organization.
-
B.C. landlords allowed to impose massive rent hikes after mortgage payments spike
Two B.C. landlords whose costs have skyrocketed – due to their variable-rate mortgage – have been allowed to impose huge rent hikes on their tenants to offset their financial losses.
-
After signing this week, Rourke poised to start for BC Lions Sunday against Bombers
For the first time in nearly two years, quarterback Nathan Rourke took to the field at the BC Lions training facility in Surrey, settling in under centre with the first team offence.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Supreme Court certifies class action over herbicide alleged to cause Parkinson's
The B.C. Supreme Court has certified a class-action lawsuit against global agriculture firm Syngenta over claims that its herbicide products cause Parkinson's disease.
-
Suspect charged for allegedly smashing woman's windshield with axe on Vancouver Island
A 33-year-old man has been charged with mischief and assault with a weapon after a bizarre incident on Vancouver Island earlier this month.
-
Tree that killed 19-year-old B.C. firefighter was flagged as dangerous before it fell: WorkSafeBC
Firefighters working alongside a 19-year-old woman who was killed when a burning tree fell on her last summer had expressed grave concerns about the large cedar before it fell.
Kelowna
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
London
-
Arrests made in year-old Owen Sound homicide
Nearly a year to the date of a homicide in Owen Sound police have made arrests. The investigation first got underway when Sharif Rahman, 44, was assault in the area of 2nd Ave. east on Aug. 17, 2023.
-
Overall crime in St. Thomas on the decline, violent crime on the rise in 2023
Police in St Thomas are crediting the implementation of a Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) after seeing a decrease in the overall crime severity index (CSI) for 2023.
-
Vigil held for Anna Bielli, seven-year-old girl swept into London Ont.'s Thames River
A vigil was held Wednesday evening at Northbrae Public School for a little girl who was tragically found last week in the Thames River. Anna Bielli's body was found on August 4 near Western University, following a three day search after she was swept away in the fast-moving waters.
Kitchener
-
Arrest of man wanted for attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
-
Cyclist involved in Kitchener crash airlifted to hospital
A cyclist was airlifted to hospital Wednesday evening after they were struck by a vehicle in Kitchener.
-
Water pipe supplying 20 per cent of the region's drinking water to be shut off for repairs
People living in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatal crash on Highway 400 in Parry Sound, detour available
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 south in Parry Sound, police say.
-
opinion
opinion Are RRSPs worth it? The benefits and pitfalls of the popular retirement savings plan
While the RRSP as a retirement vehicle has obvious benefits, they also come with pitfalls that can affect your long-term financial health. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how RRSPs work and outlines some of their drawbacks.
-
Two new wildfires reported in northern Ont. Wednesday
Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Forecast for Ernesto puts hurricane in Canadian waters by Monday, with track unclear
The long-term forecast for hurricane Ernesto has it moving southeast of Nova Scotia by Monday.
-
Lawsuit against Nova Scotia for flood response says boy's death 'preventable'
The mother of a boy who died during flash flooding in Nova Scotia is suing the province for negligence, in the latest instance of a citizen trying to hold government accountable for alleged failures during a climate disaster.
-
What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits
With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.