

CTV Regina





A Regina man is facing impaired driving charges after he allegedly crashed his car into the National Defense Armoury on Elphinstone Street early Sunday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the Armoury around 1:20am Sunday after witnesses reported a black van had passed them at a high rate of speed before hitting the building’s north wall.

Timothy Jordan Wesaquate, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, was found unresponsive and incoherent. Parts of the vehicle had to be cut away to offer emergency medical care before Wesaquate was taken to hospital.

According to police, investigation into the crash formed grounds to believe Wesaquate was extremely intoxicated at the time, and was bound by a court order to not use alcohol or drugs. He is facing charges of impaired driving and breach of recognizance.

Wesaquate, 29, was released on an Officer Undertaking and will make his first court appearance on these charges in January.