

CTV Regina





A 20-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled from police in a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

Police were called to a business in the 400 block of Albert Street North around 1 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, a man saw his own stolen vehicle at a business in that area.

Officers were able to deploy a spike belt, but police say the man was still able to drive away. Police say there were also items being thrown from the vehicle while the suspect drove away. The vehicle was abandoned in the 1300 block of Wascana Street and one man was arrested. Police believe at least two others were in the vehicle and they are still at large.

A loaded shotgun was found among the items thrown from the vehicle.

Michael Ethan Obey, 20, is facing multiple charges including possession of an automobile master key, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a loaded firearm.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.