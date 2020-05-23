REGINA -- A man is facing charges after breaking into a home and stealing a vehicle, early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to a call in east Regina after a man reportedly broke into a residential home armed with a knife. When he was confronted, he dropped the knife and fled. No one was injured during the confrontation.

A short time later, police say the same man stole a delivery van from a business on Chuka Blvd. The vehicle was found just outside the city in a ditch along Highway 33.

The suspect was found sleeping inside the van and was arrested without incident.

He is facing several charges including break and enter, vehicle theft and a weapons charge.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.