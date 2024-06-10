Man charged following break and enter in east Regina

A man was arrested after Regina police responded to a break and enter in progress near the city's warehouse district.

The incident took place on Saturday, June 8. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of 4th Avenue for a reported break-in.

Information provided to police outlined that an alarm had gone off and a man was inside an office in the area.

Responding officers witnessed a man carrying stolen electronics. He was arrested and charged shortly after.

A 31-year-old Regina man was charged with a count of break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused is set to make his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on July 25.