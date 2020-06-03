REGINA -- A 34-year-old Regina man is facing attempted murder and weapons charges after he allegedly stabbed a woman on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Queen Street around 6:15 p.m. Police say a woman suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, stab wounds.

The man, who police say was carrying a knife, was arrested at scene.

The man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon. He appeared in court on Wednesday morning.