Man charged with attempted murder following Estevan shooting, standoff

A 40-year-old man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder following a shooting and subsequent standoff in Estevan Monday night and Tuesday morning.

According to an Estevan police news release, the accused faces a total of nine charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threats and discharging a firearm.

Estevan police were called to the 1600 block of 3rd Street shortly before 8:30 Monday night where they located an individual with a single gunshot wound, the release said.

While containing the scene officers learned that the suspect had barricaded himself inside a home on the 1700 block of 3rd Street. Estevan police said he refused to communicate with officers or surrender himself.

An update from Estevan police on Tuesday said that the suspect was arrested shortly after 6:00 that morning following a standoff overnight.

Police say the use of a tactical armoured vehicle and a “chemical agent” were used in the arrest.

Estevan police’s Joint Tactical Support Team, local RCMP International Border Enforcement Team members, Regina Police Service’s Air Unit and Estevan Fire and EMS were all at the scene.

Estevan police said the victim received medical care for a single gunshot wound but offered no other details on their condition.

The accused made his first court appearance on Wednesday and is currently remanded in custody, Estevan police said.