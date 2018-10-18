

A Rocanville man has been charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing what police say was a stolen vehicle in Moose Jaw on Tuesday night.

Officers saw the truck hit a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Wolfe Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Police say the man driving the truck was unconscious behind the wheel.

According to police, a trained Drug Recognition Evaluator determined the man was high on drugs and he was charged with impaired driving. Further investigation revealed the truck was stolen from Southey and there were several stolen items in the vehicle.

Kiefer Hill, 27, is facing various charges, including drug-impaired driving, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a firearm. Moose Jaw police say he was also wanted on numerous warrants from Saskatoon, Esterhazy and Melville.

He remains in custody and will appear in court on Oct. 22.