REGINA -- The RCMP has charged an 18-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of his grandfather in Fillmore, Sask.

Officers received a “silent 911 call” on Tuesday afternoon and tracked the call to a rural residence in Fillmore. Mounties say they found an 18-year-old man on the farmyard, and then found the body of a 69-year-old man near the house.

The 18-year-old was arrested. The RCMP say he is the grandson of the man found dead, and he had been living at the home with his grandfather.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

He will appear in Estevan Provincial Court on Thursday morning by phone.