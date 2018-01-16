

CTV Regina





A man has been charged with forcible confinement after he refused to let two women leave an apartment on Monday.

Police were called to an apartment in the 1700 block of Hamilton Street after reports of a weapons offence. According to police, a man tried to assault a woman with a knife. He was inside the apartment and wouldn’t let two women inside leave, police said in a news release.

Police arrested the man without incident and the knife was recovered by officers at the scene. The two women in the building weren’t injured.

Aaron Charles Ball, 39, has been charged with two counts of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of forcible confinement. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.