Police have charged a 22-year-old man with gun possession after a SWAT call on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Garnet Street around 9 p.m. Police carried out a search warrant and four people were taken into custody.

Brandon Pelletier, 22, is facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.