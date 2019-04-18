Man charged with gun possession in Wednesday evening SWAT call
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 11:30AM CST
Police have charged a 22-year-old man with gun possession after a SWAT call on Wednesday evening.
Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Garnet Street around 9 p.m. Police carried out a search warrant and four people were taken into custody.
Brandon Pelletier, 22, is facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.