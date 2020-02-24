REGINA -- A Regina man has been charged with voyeurism after police say they found cameras in a woman's washroom at a north Regina restaurant.

According to police, the filming occurred on Jan. 20 and Feb. 2. Some of the victims have been identified, but others may not know they were victims.

Officers were called to at the Tim Hortons in the 5800 block of Rochdale Boulevard for a report of a camera in the bathroom, which they say seemed to be taking pictures of people on the toilet. Police say the bathroom is used by the public and staff, but was positioned in a way that it wouldn’t have been found by staff cleaning the bathroom.

Police seized that camera and started an investigation with the Tech Crimes Unit. On Feb. 3, officers were told of a second camera at the same location. The store gave police security footage that helped them identify the suspect.

Aaron Alwood Wheeler, 42, is charged with voyeurism, specifically "surreptitiously (making) a visual recording of a person who is in circumstances that give rise to a reasonable expectation of privacy and was done for a sexual purpose." He was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on March 18.

Police say the Vice and School Resource sections are also working on the investigation, since victims range from youth to seniors. They are still working to identify all victims in the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.