Man found dead at Saskatchewan Beach: Southey RCMP

A man was found dead in the water near Saskatchewan Beach, Southey RCMP reported Sunday.

On Aug. 21 at around 12:20 p.m., Southey RCMP received a report of a body in the water near Saskatchewan Beach.

The deceased man was recovered and investigators are working to identify the body, according to a news release.

Southey RCMP notified the public to expect an increased police presence around Saskatchewan Beach as officers continue to investigate the death.

Southey RCMP as well as the Saskatchewan Coroners Service continue to investigate.

Saskatchewan Beach is located approximately 55 kilometres northwest of Regina, on the southern edge of Last Mountain Lake.