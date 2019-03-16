A man was sent to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, after he was shot near the 2100 block of East Quance Street on Friday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched for a report of an injured person that came in around 9:30 p.m.

No more information is available as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).