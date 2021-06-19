REGINA -- A man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 16 near Wynyard, Sask. on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from RCMP.

RCMP said an eastbound semi-truck and a westbound car collided around 12:45 p.m. The lone driver of the car, a man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the semi driver, a man, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

RCMP is continuing to investigate the crash.

The collision occurred approximately two miles west of Kandahar, Sask. The highway was closed for several hours but reopened late Friday night.