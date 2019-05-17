

CTV Regina





Police are searching for a suspect after a man was reportedly spotted with a firearm in downtown Regina around noon on Friday.

A man was reportedly seen in a building in the 1700 block of Victoria Ave, holding what appeared to be a firearm. Officers responded to the scene and searched the area for the suspect, but they were not able to find him. They are now getting statements from witnesses and any video from businesses and buildings in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.