Yorkton RCMP say one man was taken to hospital after being stabbed at a business on Broadway Street West.

Police were called to the business at around 9:30 Monday night. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance and was later discharged.

RCMP charged a 28-year-old man from Yorkton with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday in Yorkton.