Man taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Regina

    A 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on Thursday night.

    Officers were called to Broad Street and 4th Avenue for a report of the collision around 7:31 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    The cause of the collision is under investigation and charges are pending, police said.

    Police said further information will be provided following the investigation.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.

