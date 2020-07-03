REGINA -- Police are searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder after a man was shot on Thursday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 2100 block of Broad St. for a reported shooting.

Information suggests there was an altercation and a man was shot.

The 41-year-old man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

After investigation, 26-year-old Dion Blind is wanted for attempted murder with a firearm.

Anyone who sees Blind is asked to not engage with him, as he has demonstrated violent behaviour. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).