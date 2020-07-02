Advertisement
Regina News | Local Breaking | CTV News Regina
Man shot in downtown Regina Thursday morning
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 12:03PM CST
(File photo)
REGINA -- A man was shot in downtown Regina early on Thursday morning.
Police said officers were dispatched to a business in the 2100 block of Broad St. after reports of a weapons offence.
Information suggests there was an alteration and the man was shot.
He was taken to hospital for his injuries.
Police said there is no more information about this ongoing investigation to release at this time.