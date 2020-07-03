Advertisement
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested
Dion Blind is wanted for attempted murder following a shooting on July 2, 2020. (Supplied: Regina Police Service)
REGINA -- Police have apprehended a suspect wanted for attempted murder after a man was shot on Thursday morning.
Around 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 2100 block of Broad St. for a reported shooting.
Information suggests there was an altercation and a man was shot.
A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital for his injuries.
After investigation, police issued a warrant for 26-year-old Dion Blind for attempted murder with a firearm.
Blind was arrested without incident at a Regina home around 10 p.m. Friday, police say.
He will make his first court appearance on this charge Monday.