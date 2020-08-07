REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan said it is “actively considering” making masks mandatory in schools this fall.

In a release Friday, the province said it could implement a mandatory mask policy under level two of its Safe Schools Plan. It said the plan can be updated as needed, to reflect the fluid situation surrounding COVID-19.

“Mask usage can be implemented under the direction of the Chief Medical Health Officer in consultation with Public Health either regionally or provincially, based on the most up-to-date situation and scientific information available,” the release said.

The province added it has obtained six million disposable masks for Saskatchewan schools.

The government said it will be distributing masks to school divisions before the start of the school year. The masks will be made available to students, teachers and staff.

Education Minister @GordWyant says the #Sask government is considering mandatory masking under Level 2.



Right now, the back-to-school plan is at Level 1 — with no mandatory masks.



Wyant is standing by his back-to-school plan, saying the plan is “fluid.” #COVID19 #sasked pic.twitter.com/8wI1gYbLHe — Laura Woodward (@lwoodwardCTV) August 7, 2020

Groups across the province organized protests on Friday at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building and at MLA offices, advocating for mandatory masks in schools.

The province released its return to schools plan on Tuesday. The plan did not include immediate mandatory mask use, or create smaller class sizes for when kids return to school.