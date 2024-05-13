REGINA
Regina

    • Manitoba man killed following pedestrian collision in Yorkton: RCMP

    An RCMP insignia hangs from a podium during a press conference at Depot Division in Regina, Sask., Thursday, April 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell An RCMP insignia hangs from a podium during a press conference at Depot Division in Regina, Sask., Thursday, April 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
    Share

    Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a Manitoba man was killed as a result of being struck by a vehicle on the outskirts of Yorkton on Wednesday.

    Yorkton RCMP were called to the scene of a collision at the intersection of Highway 10 and Queen Street at around 10:10 p.m. on May 8.

    A vehicle had collided with a pedestrian at the intersection located on Yorkton’s southwest end, according to RCMP.

    The pedestrian — a 41-year-old man from Waywayseecappo, Manitoba — was declared dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

    The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene. Police continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP crash reconstructionist.

