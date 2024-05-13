Manitoba man killed following pedestrian collision in Yorkton: RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a Manitoba man was killed as a result of being struck by a vehicle on the outskirts of Yorkton on Wednesday.

Yorkton RCMP were called to the scene of a collision at the intersection of Highway 10 and Queen Street at around 10:10 p.m. on May 8.

A vehicle had collided with a pedestrian at the intersection located on Yorkton’s southwest end, according to RCMP.

The pedestrian — a 41-year-old man from Waywayseecappo, Manitoba — was declared dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene. Police continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP crash reconstructionist.