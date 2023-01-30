Mark McMorris captures 22nd Winter X Games medal, most in history

With 22 medals to his name, Regina’s Mark McMorris now has more Winter X Games hardware than anyone else in history.

McMorris captured gold in the men’s slopestyle event on Sunday in Aspen, Colorado to break the record. It was also the 11th X Games gold medal for the 29-year-old who was the oldest competitor in the competition.

McMorris won his first Winter X Games medal back in 2011 when he finished 2nd in the slopestyle event.

The Regina product has also won bronze medals at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics.

With files from The Canadian Press and TSN.