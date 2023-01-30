Mark McMorris captures 22nd Winter X Games medal, most in history
With 22 medals to his name, Regina’s Mark McMorris now has more Winter X Games hardware than anyone else in history.
McMorris captured gold in the men’s slopestyle event on Sunday in Aspen, Colorado to break the record. It was also the 11th X Games gold medal for the 29-year-old who was the oldest competitor in the competition.
McMorris won his first Winter X Games medal back in 2011 when he finished 2nd in the slopestyle event.
The Regina product has also won bronze medals at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics.
With files from The Canadian Press and TSN.
Why adding a bit of milk to your morning coffee might be good for you
Adding some milk to your morning coffee may boost the body's anti-inflammatory response, new research out of Denmark shows.
WHO: COVID-19 still an emergency but nearing 'inflection' point
The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an 'inflection point' where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.
