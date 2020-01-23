REGINA -- Mary Brown’s Chicken and Taters on Rochdale Boulevard says “there is no evidence of any other pests and there are no lingering issues,” after a mouse was discovered in the restaurant.

Owner Jony Rahman said he is too stressed following the incident and declined an interview.

In a release sent to CTV News, Mary Brown’s says "the franchisee immediately engaged professional pest control services to inspect the location.”

The store was also closed on Wednesday, so an inspection and deep clean could be done. The restaurant opened again on Thursday.

Mary Brown’s says it “maintains a best in class food safety program that ensures that all of our corporate and franchisee-operated locations undergo regular inspections by head office.”

The release adds rigorous expectations are made for health, safety and cleanliness.

The company says it is taking the necessary steps to make sure it is an isolated incident.

The owners of the property, Wascana Property Management, declined to comment.

Saskatchewan’s Health Inspection site shows a few infractions by the store in 2019, but they are all unrelated to pests.