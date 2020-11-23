Advertisement
Masters and new Regina city council to be sworn in Monday
Published Monday, November 23, 2020 11:27AM CST
Sandra Masters speaks to reporters after being elected mayor of Regina.
REGINA -- A new mayor and ten city council members will be sworn in tonight to be the next representatives for Regina.
New Mayor Sandra Masters, along with ten council members, will be sworn in at Regina City Hall at 7 p.m.
The city councillors that will be sworn in include:
- Ward 1 – Cheryl Stadnichuk
- Ward 2 – Bob Hawkins
- Ward 3 – Andrew Stevens
- Ward 4 – Lori Bresciani
- Ward 5 – John Findura
- Ward 6 – Daniel LeBlanc
- Ward 7 – Terina Shaw
- Ward 8 – Shanon Zachidniak
- Ward 9 – Jason Mancinelli
- Ward 10 – Landon Mohl
There will be COVID-19 protocols for the ceremony, with members wearing masks and physically distancing.
The event will be livestreamed on the city’s website.
