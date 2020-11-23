REGINA -- A new mayor and ten city council members will be sworn in tonight to be the next representatives for Regina.

New Mayor Sandra Masters, along with ten council members, will be sworn in at Regina City Hall at 7 p.m.

The city councillors that will be sworn in include:

Ward 1 – Cheryl Stadnichuk

Ward 2 – Bob Hawkins

Ward 3 – Andrew Stevens

Ward 4 – Lori Bresciani

Ward 5 – John Findura

Ward 6 – Daniel LeBlanc

Ward 7 – Terina Shaw

Ward 8 – Shanon Zachidniak

Ward 9 – Jason Mancinelli

Ward 10 – Landon Mohl

There will be COVID-19 protocols for the ceremony, with members wearing masks and physically distancing.

The event will be livestreamed on the city’s website.