The Traffic Safety Spotlight for the month of May set new records for distracted driving, seatbelt and speed offenses, despite impaired driving being the designated focus.

Police reported the following numbers for the month of May.

1,025 distracted driving offences (including 957 for using a cellphone while driving)

697 offences related to seatbelts and car seats

8,884 speeding and aggressive driving offences

325 impaired driving offences, including 273 Criminal Code charges

According to SGI, the only category that didn’t set a program record was impaired driving.