Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Bill Pratt

Bill Pratt believes three decades spent working with non-profits has prepared him to lead city council in his hometown.

The former CEO of Eden Care Communities hopes to inspire during his run for the top job.

"People want us to do better. We have not given up on Regina, people want us to succeed," he told CTV News.

Prior to his six years at Eden Care, Pratt served as the director of development for the Winnipeg Art Gallery as well as the President and CEO Manitoba’s Lung Association.

Pratt explained that’s he’s toyed with the prospect of getting into civic politics for a long time – but was pushed to do so this past year New Year’s Eve.

"A gentleman froze to death, at a bus stop, and what really turned it for me when the city, the mayor, eventually came out and said something, it was about, 'We're going to review our transit policies to see what we can do next time,'” Pratt recalled.

“Fair enough, except we missed an opportunity to back up and say, 'Is this the city we've become?"

As part of his campaign, Pratt has vowed to unify council and foster trust with residents through improved engagement efforts.

Additionally, Pratt says he’ll work to ensure economic impact, population and tax base growth continues while continuing efforts to make Regina’s downtown inviting and welcoming.

"I'm not running to be city manager, that's not my job, my job as mayor is to lead council and to lead our city in a way that brings the best out of our people and work together to find the solutions," he added.

Pratt believes his experiences and leadership capabilities will help guide the way for a brighter tomorrow in the Queen City.

"My ability to work with all people," he said.

"Doesn't matter how you voted in the voting booth. It doesn't matter what party you support, doesn't matter what part of town you live it, you're a citizen of our city. That's my job."

