Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Bob Pearce

Only two of Regina’s 11 candidates for mayor in 2024 have had their names on the ballot in the civic election before. Sandra Masters and Bob Pearce.

Pearce ran for mayor in 2020 receiving just 127 votes.

But he’s on the ballot again for a second time.

“When people say, ‘I’m running for mayor,’ I say, ‘no, I’m walking for mayor,” Pearce told CTV News. “I’m just relaxing and enjoying myself.”

Pearce has lived in Regina his entire life. Running a small motors business in the warehouse district.

“For me, the motivation behind [running for mayor] is to share the love of my family and generate good vibes for people,” he added. “I’m doing what I’m doing to inspire young people.”

Pearce says his background as an engineer gives him the impulse to make every perfect.

Something he feels he could bring to city hall.

“In my experience, I can help more people that way,” Peace said. “Most things these days are made to throw away and I’d like that to change.”

As mayor, Pearce promises to bring a hands-on approach to government.

“I have the ability to make things,” he said. “We have the ability to manufacture everything right in [my] building and, make the supply.”

Pearce is also focused on removing chlorine and fluoride from the city’s water supply and at local pools. Chemicals he called, “dangerous.”

“Chlorine is a very not a good thing,” he claimed. “It should be addressed at the source.”

“I thought [council] should have resigned when they voted fluoride into the water,” Pearce added.

He also seeks to bring simplicity and reliability back to a process he feels is full of bureaucracy.

“I’ve learned a tremendous amount being an electrical engineer,” Pearce said. “The biggest is you’re only as smart as the people around you.”

Residents will go to the polls to elect their mayor, city councillors and school board trustees on Nov. 13.

Information on how to vote, ward profiles and candidates can be found here.