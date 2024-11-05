Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Melina Bushenlonga

Melina Bushenlonga hopes to bring a fresh, outsider perspective to city council if her bid for the mayorship is successful on Nov. 13.

Originally from Greece, Bushenlonga has lived in the Queen City for the past six years – recently receiving her Canadian citizenship.

"I’m new in this country but not new in life," she told CTV News.

Her platform heavily focuses on community safety, with planned improvements to city infrastructure – including a proposed metro train project – as well as continued efforts to increase financial accountability and transparency.

"When it comes to the crime, we're very soft," she said. "I will hire more police officers if we need more police officers who are special in accordance. You know that maybe we don't have them."

Bushenlonga said she intends to clean up what she calls “the mess” left behind by previous mayors and councils. As for how, she touts her ability to hear all sides of an issue.

“I'm from the land of Macedonia, which is Alexander the Great, and he was the first person to unite everyone, alright? He wasn't just a conqueror,” she explained.

“I'm a united person and I listen to everyone’s opinion.”

She believes some practices common in Europe could be adapted and implemented in the Queen City.

"We need to sit down and think very realistically about the idea of legalizing prostitution," she said.

"Our city is number one in HIV is because they don't know nothing about sex. It's so taboo."

Bushenlonga’s approach would include allowing prostitution in an area between Pilot Butte and Regina. By allowing the services – she points to the ability to tax and regulate the profession.

"It [has] worked all over the country and other countries, in my country as well, in Greece," she argued.

"It's the most ancient profession that is perfectly fine."

As part of her platform, Bushenlonga vows to make it easier to establish small businesses in the city and stand up for the consumer.

“I will create more easy access for somebody [who] wants to open their own businesses, and it's time for them to move from the garages or from the basements, to come out and open their own little store,” she explained.

Regina’s municipal election will be held on Nov. 13. A full list of candidates as well as profiles and ward descriptions can be found here.