Meet some Sask. workers who have been braving the cold all week

As record breaking seasonal temperatures continue in southern Saskatchewan – work carries on for various outdoor positions in the job force.

Gas attendants at the Cree Land Mini-Mart help customers with vehicle maintenance all year round.

The staff have a system in place where every employee gets enough heat throughout their shift.

“We have a few gas jockeys on at a time. They come in and change, and one will be warm and we’ll switch over so that we’re not freezing,” Royce Bird explained.

Bird has worked as a gas attendant for eight years and says they are properly equipped with appropriate weather gear before being positioned outside.

Construction workers also have to contend with weather all year round.

36 Contracting is a construction firm based in British Columbia. Its contractors are currently constructing a building on the 1000 block Angus Street.

Many workers on site are experiencing winter in Saskatchewan for the first time. They are using layers of clothing to battle the elements.

However, they say working through the weather is just part of the job.

“You kind of just work through whatever element comes at you,” said Ryan Young. “You gotta tough it out.”

Extreme cold warnings across Saskatchewan were briefly lifted on Tuesday before being reinstated for the majority of the province on Wednesday.

Temperatures notably dipped to record breaking levels over the weekend – with 10 cold temperature records broken across Saskatchewan on Jan. 13, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The oldest record broken was originally set in 1916 – while the coldest temperature recorded was in the Leader area at -45.9 C.

They included:

Assiniboia area -38.6 C (Old record -34 C set in 2005)

Cypress Hills Provincial Park -39.3 C (Old record -35.6 in 1972)

Eastend area -38.5 C (Old record -37.2 C in 1916)

Elbow area -38.6 C (Old record -38.3 C set in 1972)

Kindersley area -44.1 C (Old record -38.8 set in 2005)

Leader area -45.9 C (Old record of -39.7 set in 2005)

Lucky Lake area -40.7 C (Old record of -35.5 C set in 2005)

Rockglen area -39.0 C (Old record -34.4 C set in 1972)

Scott area -42.6 C (Old record of -42.2 C set in 1916)

Waskesiu Lake area -37.5 C (Old record of -36.7 C set in 1974)

Extreme cold warnings were lifted for Regina, Saskatoon and many other major centres around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

However, the ECCC expects extreme wind chill values may return Thursday night for some areas of the province.