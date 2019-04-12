

CTV Regina





It’s now been three years since missing Yorkton teen Mekayla Bali was last seen.

Bali, then 16, went missing the afternoon of April 12th, 2016 when she was seen at the Yorkton bus depot at 1:45pm.

The confirmed timeline of her whereabouts has failed to move beyond that spring afternoon three years ago.

RCMP said in December the investigation is still active.

Earlier this year, a $25,000 reward for information leading to Bali’s return was doubled to $50,000 thanks to an anonymous donor.

In February, RCMP released new surveillance video from the day of Bali’s disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.