Melville man 'Set For Life' after $1 million lottery win

Melville’s Steven Boucher is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after buying a winning $5 Set For Life ticket.

One of the most popular scratch tickets in Western Canada, winners are able to choose to either receive $1,000 a week for 25 years or a one time payment of $1 million.

Boucher, who bought his winning ticket at the Red Apple store in Melville said in a news release that he thought it was a joke after learning he had won.

“I didn’t want to say too much or get too excited until I knew for sure I had won,” he said in the release, adding after it was confirmed he still needed some time to process it all.

Boucher said he is going to pay off some outstanding bills and buy himself a house with the windfall.

“It feels like such a relief to be set going forward,” he said.