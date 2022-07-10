Memorials honouring Sask. veterans unveiled at Victoria Park cenotaph

Two new commemorative pedestals were formally unveiled at the cenotaph in Victoria Park on Sunday. The monuments were dedicated to the 8th Reconnaissance Regiment and the Saskatoon Light Infantry. Two units that served in the European theatre of operations during the Second World War.

Dozens of people gathered around the cenotaph during the unveiling ceremony. Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty explained that the pedestals are an important part of history.

"Where they participated and all they participated and sacrificed obviously,” Mirasty said, referring to those who served.

“Each of them have that story and I think that's what makes them so important.”

A family connection is what makes the pedestals personal for Mirasty and his wife, Donna.

“Donna and her family, her father and uncles who served and one of her uncles served with the Saskatoon Light Infantry,” said Mirasty.

“Some of these are more meaningful than others and we've been to several so I think it's so important for all of us.”

The president of the Royal United Services Institute said with fewer veterans still alive, it’s important to honour their memory.

"They're no longer here and these are the ones that will speak at schools and other events to ensure that people understand the sacrifice,” said Brad Hrycyna.

Installing them in Victoria Park, ensures that the history is available to everyone.

“Many people want to actually be able to read and understand why [they] need to remember [and] to honour veterans,” said Hrycyna. “So the pedestals are an educational tool.”

The Royal United Services Institute of Regina will unveil three more pedestals this summer, with the next unveiling being on Aug. 8th.

The next two pedestals will be dedicated to the HMCS Regina and the Regina Rifle Regiment.