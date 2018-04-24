

Brittany Rosen, CTV Regina





Multiple men broke into Sofia House last weekend during a time when the shelter’s security cameras were undergoing a malfunction.

“Our security system is as old as our house, which is 30-years-old. On Friday, they completely stopped working,” executive director of Sofia House, Gwyn Tremblay said.

The building has three security cameras to help deter unwanted visitors. After they stopped working last week, there were two break-ins.

“When we have things like break-ins, which we’ve had, what happens is the women don’t feel safe and secure…and then those men are able to get into our building, and able to try and attack or kill those women,” Tremblay said.

The men came through a window, which was already open. They roamed the apartment they climbed in from and roamed the hallways of the women’s shelter. The men didn’t find who they were looking for and exited through the building’s front doors.

No one was injured.

Oralea Walker and her one-year-old son were in the building during the time of the break-ins. She describes the experience as frightening.

“It is scary, knowing that you don’t know who’s walking around the hallways…if they’re going to break into your apartment,” Walker said.

However, Tremblay said there is relief coming, due to a $20,000 donation from Farm Credit Canada.

The funds will go towards new security cameras and equipment.

“We have to ensure our security is top notch so that people don’t know where we are and that we can ensure that these women are safe,” Tremblay said.