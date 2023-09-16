Men's curling championship gets new title sponsor and new name

The annual Canadian men’s curling championship has a new title sponsor and a new name.

The event formerly known as the Tim Horton’s Brier will now be known as the Montana’s Brier. The name change was announced on Friday at Montana’s BBQ and Bar in Regina.

Curling Canada, the sanctioning body for the sport of curling in Canada, said it was time for a change. They put the sponsorship opportunity out to 75 companies to gauge interest, and it was Montana’s who put forward the best offer.

“Part of it was also they are a coast to coast national brand, that they wanted to showcase that more, so they looked at us as such an iconic Canadian brand… that they thought that was a great fit,” said Nolan Thiessen with Curling Canada, who has won the Brier three times.

The 2024 Montana’s Brier will be played in Regina from March 1 to March 10. The winning team will represent Canada at the World Curling Championships in Switzerland.