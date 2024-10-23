Milligan Jr, Emilus, Ferland and Reid among Roughriders nominated for CFL awards

The Saskatchewan Roughriders along with other Canadian Football League [CFL] clubs have announced their player nominations for the 2024 league awards.

On Wednesday, four Roughriders received nods and at the top of the list was defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. who saw his name next to three categories.

“I’m not sure I’ve seen that before [three nominations], but again he’s earned everything. So happy for him and proud of him,” exclaimed head coach, Corey Mace.

“It’s an honour just being recognized for putting in work all year, all season. I think it just validates how I feel about myself. Everybody has that personal thought about who they are as a player, and other people thinking the same thing just lets me know I’ve been doing what I’m supposed to do,” said Milligan Jr.

Milligan is nominated for:

Most Outstanding Player

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

Only three other Roughriders have ever been nominated in three categories. Milligan currently leads the league in interceptions (8). He sits second in pass knockdowns (10) and special teams tackles (20).

“It’s been an up and down season. A lot of highs and lows but I’m always grateful for it no matter what’s going on. It’s a good feeling with the ultimate goal [of winning a Grey Cup] it’s just extra with it,” he shared.

For the second season in a row, wide receiver Samuel Emilus is nominated for Most Outstanding Canadian. Emilus has recorded back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons. He is the third Canadian Roughrider receiver to do so in consecutive years.

“It’s different [this year] because last year was really my first to touch 1,000 especially coming from not really playing that much. It was special but this year is special because it results in wins and that playoff game,” said Emilus.

The 2022 first round draft pick has 1,064 yards and five touchdowns this season.

A fellow Canadian received the nod for Most Outstanding Lineman in Logan Ferland. Ferland has proven to be versatile in the trenches for the Riders this season as he has played all 17 regular season games in all but one position.

“I think versatility is important. I think a lot of our guys are able to do it as you’ve seen. We’re able to fill into multiple spots and really props goes to Ed for keeping us prepared for every possible outcome. I think a lot about my Thunder days and I had to change a lot of positions then so starting young really helped me,” said Ferland.

The local Saskatchewan product was adamant this award meant nothing in comparison to wanting to win it all.

“It doesn’t mean much without a Grey Cup. That’s the main thing we’re here for. I think you’ll hear that from any of the individual awards, they’re going to be saying the same thing,” said Ferland.

Another offensive lineman saw his name listed as Trevor Reid received the nomination for Most Outstanding Rookie.

Reid made an immediate impact on the O-line when he started in the very first game of the season at left tackle and has been there for all 17 regular season games.

“It’s been a long season. I’m just blessed to be here,” Reid stated.

“It’s a blessing but the job is not done. I won’t feel good until we get to the Grey Cup.”

The four Riders are vying for a West Division nomination that will be announced on Oct. 31.