A ceremony was held at the Legislative Building on Thursday to install Russ Mirasty as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan.

Thursday’s ceremony comes after Mirasty was sworn in, in July. The Lieutenant Governor is the personal representative of the Queen in Saskatchewan, and will grant Royal Assent to laws as well as summoning and dissolving legislature.

“Mr. Mirasty has dedicated his life to serving Saskatchewan and Canada,” Premier Scott Moe said. “His background as an exceptional leader with deep roots throughout Saskatchewan will be an asset to our province, our country and most importantly to our citizens.”

There is no fixed term of office.