Moose Jaw city council has voted to carry and file a petition calling for Brian Swanson’s resignation.

The petition was started after sanctions were levelled against Swanson and two other councillors. As a result of those sanctions, Swanson is barred from gaining direct access to confidential reports. The petition is focused on allegations of Swanson removing confidential files when he was the chair of the downtown facility and fieldhouse.

Jody Chell, who started the petition, presented it to council.

Mayor Fraser Tolmie told council it was a complicated human resources issue. He said the petition wasn’t binding.

The petition asked to have Swanson resign before Moose Jaw’s next council meeting.