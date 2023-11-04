Moose Jaw holds events to honour and support veterans in city

Moose Jaw, Sask. -

The Moose Jaw community held two events to honor and support the veterans in the city on Friday.

A small ceremony was held outside city hall where banners were unveiled as part of the city of Moose Jaw's veterans banner initiative.

"I just think it's a tremendous tribute to the people who have given their lives to defend our freedom and create the country we have today," said Mayor Clive Tolley.

The Veterans Banner Program was launched in March earlier this year as part of an effort to recognize and acknowledge the sacrifices of those community members who have served Canada, according to a release from the City of Moose Jaw.

For Douglas Mintenko, it was an emotional day as the memory of his uncle was also displayed on the banner.

"We are just happy to be here to honor what he did for us," he said.

This was on the same day Premier Scott Moe was in Moose Jaw to announce over 70 new projects to be supported by the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club support program in the next year.

"It is the time of year for us to make note of that, what they do in our community as we lead into Remembrance Day ceremonies on November 11," said Scott Moe.

The program provides grants for non-profit veteran clubs in the province. In Moose Jaw, the financial support for "Anavets unit 252" will allow them to buy new chairs, upgrade the kitchen, buy more meals, and a new bingo machine.

"We sat down, went through the whole program, and said how best can we ensure that these very valuable facilities are being maintained and are going to be still stable within communities," said Laura Ross, minister of culture and sports.

This year, 24 veterans will be honoured with banners.