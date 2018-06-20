

Josh Diaz, CTV Regina





A Moose Jaw woman and her work place are calling out the City of Moose Jaw to make changes to the intersection of Ninth avenue and Lillooet Street.

“I got about halfway into the intersection,” explained Christine Langton, a receptionist with Alliance Health Clinic in Moose Jaw.

“That’s when a car turning left hit me.”

Langton suffered a broken pelvis from the incident, which caused her to to miss almost four months of work.

The main concern with the intersection is the lack of a cross walk on the east side, which causes some pedestrian to walk across an unmarked portion of the street, while traffic turns left off of 9th street.

The intersection has also seen a sharp increase in traffic in the last two years.

“The increase in traffic has made it even more treacherous,” explained Alliance Health Clinic representative Dr. Brandon Thorpe.

“We just hope like hell that no one else gets hurt.”

The City says it has assessed the intersection in terms of collision frequency and, traffic flow and that it is scheduled to be improved.

“Our engineering department is always evaluating these things,” said Craig Hemmingway with the City. “This is an intersection that was identified as one that needs an upgrade.”

According to SGI, three people were hit at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Lillooet Street in 2017.

The city of Moose Jaw has plans to improve the intersection, as stated in their 2018 city budget.

Construction is set to begin in September of 2018.