REGINA -- Moose Jaw police have fined a person for failing to comply with a public health order after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Police said Sunday the person, who didn’t maintain self-isolation for a period of 14 days, has been fined $2,800.

The fine comes after police consulted with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Police said they have notified other people who have been in contact with this person who failed to comply with the health order.