Moose Jaw police seize $2,000 in fake money

A 34-year-old man is in custody after a search of his vehicle led to Moose Jaw police seizing more than $2,000 in fake currency.

On Dec. 6, members of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) discovered and arrested a man wanted in Regina for break-in related charges.

According to police, the man was on a conditional release and was subject to a mandatory search as per his conditions.

During a search of his vehicle, officers discovered $2,055 of counterfeit American and Canadian currency.

The man was charged for possessing the counterfeit cash. He was released and is set to appear in provincial court in January.

MJPS remind the public that possessing, using and creating counterfeit currency are all illegal in Canada.

“In recent weeks, the MJPS has seen an increase in the use of counterfeit currency at local businesses,” MJPS’s release read.

“This holiday season the MJPS is urging local businesses to diligently check all bank notes.”

Examples of counterfeit currency can be seen in this file photo. (Courtesy: Moose Jaw Police Service)