One man arrested, one still at large after escape from Yorkton Correctional Centre

One man has been arrested and one man is still at large after escaping from a correctional centre in Yorkton in the early hours of July 7.

Around 1 a.m. Yorkton RCMP received a report that two men escaped from a correctional centre in Yorkton, according to Sask. RCMP.

RCMP asked the public for help to locate 30-year-old Brett Schneider and 22-year-old Chase Ahpay.

On July 15, the Saskatoon Police Service located and arrested Ahpay, who was wanted for being unlawfully at large. He appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on July 16.

Schneider is still unlawfully at large and Yorkton RCMP is asking the public for help to locate him. He is described as being about five feet six tall and 140 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

RCMP said Schneider has several tattoos, including a skull on his right hand, a rose on his left hand, lettering on his eyes and cheek, and other tattoos and his neck, arms, and fingers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Yorkton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.