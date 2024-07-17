REGINA
Regina

    • One man arrested, one still at large after escape from Yorkton Correctional Centre

    Brett Schneider is wanted by Yorkton RCMP for being unlawfully at large. (Photo source: Sask. RCMP) Brett Schneider is wanted by Yorkton RCMP for being unlawfully at large. (Photo source: Sask. RCMP)
    Share

    One man has been arrested and one man is still at large after escaping from a correctional centre in Yorkton in the early hours of July 7.

    Around 1 a.m. Yorkton RCMP received a report that two men escaped from a correctional centre in Yorkton, according to Sask. RCMP.

    RCMP asked the public for help to locate 30-year-old Brett Schneider and 22-year-old Chase Ahpay.

    On July 15, the Saskatoon Police Service located and arrested Ahpay, who was wanted for being unlawfully at large. He appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on July 16.

    Schneider is still unlawfully at large and Yorkton RCMP is asking the public for help to locate him. He is described as being about five feet six tall and 140 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

    RCMP said Schneider has several tattoos, including a skull on his right hand, a rose on his left hand, lettering on his eyes and cheek, and other tattoos and his neck, arms, and fingers.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Yorkton RCMP or Crime Stoppers. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

    U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday and is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News