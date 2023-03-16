Moose Jaw police warn of impersonation scam

Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) is warning the public about a phone scam currently circulating in the city.

According to a news release from MJPS, an initial phone call will be placed where the caller pretends to be a grandchild in need. A second call is then placed once information is obtained in the initial call.

The second call is from someone impersonating a police officer who instructs the victim to withdraw a large amount of money and wait for further instructions.

Moose Jaw police said personal information should never be provided to someone over the phone.

More information on fraud attempts is available on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s website.