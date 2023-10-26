Moose Jaw police warn of scammers posing as grandchildren in need, impersonating police

Police in Moose Jaw are warning the public of a “grandchild scam” being conducted by phone.

The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) says it has received multiple reports of a caller pretending to be a grandchild in need.

“The caller indicates they need money right away and states the police will call them. Once information is obtained from the initial call a second call is placed to the ‘victim’ from someone impersonating a police officer,” a news release read.

“The ‘victim’ is instructed to withdraw a large amount of money and await further directions.”

The police service reminds the public not to provide personal information over the phone.

“If you ever question if you’re speaking with a police officer please phone 306-694-7600,” the release read.

More information on fraud attempts can be found through the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.