    • Moose Jaw police warn of scammers posing as grandchildren in need, impersonating police

    A Moose Jaw Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Moose Jaw Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    Police in Moose Jaw are warning the public of a “grandchild scam” being conducted by phone.

    The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) says it has received multiple reports of a caller pretending to be a grandchild in need.

    “The caller indicates they need money right away and states the police will call them. Once information is obtained from the initial call a second call is placed to the ‘victim’ from someone impersonating a police officer,” a news release read.

    “The ‘victim’ is instructed to withdraw a large amount of money and await further directions.”

    The police service reminds the public not to provide personal information over the phone.

    “If you ever question if you’re speaking with a police officer please phone 306-694-7600,” the release read.

    More information on fraud attempts can be found through the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

