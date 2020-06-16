MOOSE JAW -- Property taxes in Moose Jaw will no longer change this year, after city council approved a zero per cent tax increase for 2020 during a meeting on Monday.

Originally approved in December, the 2020 Operating Budget included a 2.3 per cent property tax increase.

Now, city council has voted not to increase the tax at all, due to the impact felt by COVID-19.

Property tax notices are expected to be delivered to residents in the mail by June 30, 2020.